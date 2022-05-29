9,873 Shares in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Acquired by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Marathon Digital by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Marathon Digital by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 5,638 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marathon Digital by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,688,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,486,000 after buying an additional 36,312 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Marathon Digital by 871.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,417,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,577,000 after buying an additional 1,271,500 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Digital by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 694,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,810,000 after buying an additional 11,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

MARA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $57.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MARA opened at $10.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 40.00 and a current ratio of 40.00. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $83.45.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $60.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.23 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 68.64% and a positive return on equity of 19.68%. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio acquired 15,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.63 per share, for a total transaction of $148,533.12. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,990.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

