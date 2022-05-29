Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.83 EPS.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ANF. Citigroup downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $59.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.78.
Shares of ANF opened at $22.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.81. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $48.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.2% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 2,028,725 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $64,899,000 after purchasing an additional 119,335 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 159.1% during the fourth quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,124,457 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,165,000 after purchasing an additional 690,491 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 43.2% in the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 868,421 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,781,000 after acquiring an additional 261,824 shares during the period. Chimera Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at $29,688,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 26.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 753,586 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,178,000 after acquiring an additional 159,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.
About Abercrombie & Fitch (Get Rating)
Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.