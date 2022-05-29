Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ANF. Citigroup downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $59.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.78.

Shares of ANF opened at $22.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.81. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $48.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.29). Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $812.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.2% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 2,028,725 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $64,899,000 after purchasing an additional 119,335 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 159.1% during the fourth quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,124,457 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,165,000 after purchasing an additional 690,491 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 43.2% in the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 868,421 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,781,000 after acquiring an additional 261,824 shares during the period. Chimera Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at $29,688,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 26.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 753,586 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,178,000 after acquiring an additional 159,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

