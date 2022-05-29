Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 171,900 shares, a decrease of 41.1% from the April 30th total of 291,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 416.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,257 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000.

Get Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund alerts:

Shares of ACP stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.59. The company had a trading volume of 115,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,913. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $11.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.27 and its 200 day moving average is $9.94.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.