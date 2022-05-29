Acorns Advisers LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Acorns Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) by 63.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 366,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,540 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF makes up about 0.2% of Acorns Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Acorns Advisers LLC owned 0.22% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF worth $14,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 177,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,196,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 28,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 4th quarter worth $133,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF alerts:

Shares of ESGE opened at $33.83 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 52-week low of $31.59 and a 52-week high of $45.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.81.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.