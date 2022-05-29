ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Short Interest Up 54.2% in May

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 54.2% from the April 30th total of 4,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ACRES Commercial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.
NYSE:ACR traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.80. 49,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,660. The company has a current ratio of 174.33, a quick ratio of 174.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. ACRES Commercial Realty has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $18.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.47. The company has a market cap of $89.18 million, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.88.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ACRES Commercial Realty by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 18,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.73% of the company’s stock.
ACRES Commercial Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)
ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity and preferred equity investments.
