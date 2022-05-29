ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Short Interest Up 54.2% in May

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 54.2% from the April 30th total of 4,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ACRES Commercial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

NYSE:ACR traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.80. 49,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,660. The company has a current ratio of 174.33, a quick ratio of 174.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. ACRES Commercial Realty has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $18.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.47. The company has a market cap of $89.18 million, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.88.

ACRES Commercial Realty ( NYSE:ACR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.56). ACRES Commercial Realty had a net margin of 37.47% and a return on equity of 0.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ACRES Commercial Realty will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ACRES Commercial Realty by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 18,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.73% of the company’s stock.

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity and preferred equity investments.

