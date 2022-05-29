Active Energy Group (LON:AEG) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.20

Shares of Active Energy Group PLC (LON:AEG – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.15 ($0.00). Active Energy Group shares last traded at GBX 0.16 ($0.00), with a volume of 8,676,230 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of £9.06 million and a PE ratio of -0.40.

Get Active Energy Group alerts:

About Active Energy Group (LON:AEG)

Active Energy Group PLC engages in the development and commercialization of biomass into renewable energy pellet products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through CoalSwitch and Wood Processing segments. It offers CoalSwitch, a biomass-based fuel that utilizes low-value forestry, and agricultural residues and energy crops; and PeatSwitch, a steam beneficiated and soil substrate product, which is made from waste fiber.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Active Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Active Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.