Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Price Target Lowered to 100.00 at Barclays

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from 115.00 to 100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ADEVF. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Adevinta ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Adevinta ASA from 211.00 to 140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Pareto Securities started coverage on Adevinta ASA in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Adevinta ASA in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Adevinta ASA from 110.00 to 86.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $130.17.

OTCMKTS:ADEVF opened at $5.92 on Wednesday. Adevinta ASA has a 1-year low of $5.92 and a 1-year high of $19.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.87.

Adevinta ASA owns and operates online generalist and classifieds sites. Its products and services portfolio includes generalist classifieds sites and specialist real estate, motors, jobs, fashion, household equipment, and sport equipment sites. The company offers digital services to connect buyers and sellers, as well as facilitates transactions.

