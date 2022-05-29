Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target Cut to $215.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Stephens from $246.00 to $215.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AAP. StockNews.com raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $270.00 to $215.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $247.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $243.11.

NYSE AAP opened at $193.05 on Wednesday. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $172.86 and a one year high of $244.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $209.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 13.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,970,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,611,000 after buying an additional 261,715 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.4% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,813,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,694,000 after buying an additional 53,469 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,313,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,801,000 after purchasing an additional 114,789 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,929,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,541,000 after purchasing an additional 74,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 14.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,153,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,652,000 after purchasing an additional 269,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

