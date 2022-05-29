Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.78 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) will announce ($1.78) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.71) and the lowest is ($1.86). Agios Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($1.36) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($7.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.47) to ($6.48). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($6.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.46) to ($5.69). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Agios Pharmaceuticals.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.83) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.31) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGIO. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.57.

AGIO stock opened at $19.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.00. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $18.55 and a 52 week high of $62.15.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,085,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,048,000 after buying an additional 17,224 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,275,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,345,000 after buying an additional 174,982 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,186,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,759,000 after buying an additional 193,631 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,665,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,586,000 after buying an additional 18,650 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,880,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,827,000 after purchasing an additional 82,832 shares during the period.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers PYRUKYND (mitapivat) an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase, PK, enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications.

