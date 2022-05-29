Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.83

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.83 and traded as low as $17.14. Air Canada shares last traded at $17.50, with a volume of 24,170 shares.

ACDVF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Canada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,723.47.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

