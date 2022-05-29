Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Short Interest Up 105.1% in May

Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 105.1% from the April 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
OTCMKTS:ANZFF opened at $0.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.89. Air New Zealand has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $1.24.
Air New Zealand Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Air New Zealand (ANZFF)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for Air New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.