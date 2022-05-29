Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Short Interest Up 105.1% in May

Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 105.1% from the April 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

OTCMKTS:ANZFF opened at $0.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.89. Air New Zealand has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $1.24.

Air New Zealand Limited provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled airlines primarily in New Zealand, Australia, the Pacific Islands, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company also offers ground handling services; engineering and maintenance services, including aircraft and component maintenance, repair, and overhaul services; aviation services; and aircraft leasing and financing services.

