Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Upgraded by Atlantic Securities to Overweight

Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Atlantic Securities currently has $290.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $280.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $303.00.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

NYSE:APD opened at $250.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $55.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $316.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.21.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.54%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products and Chemicals (Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.