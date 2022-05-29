Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) Short Interest Update

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 45.6% from the April 30th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
AIPUY stock opened at $19.75 on Friday. Airports of Thailand Public has a 52 week low of $16.76 and a 52 week high of $22.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.23.
Airports of Thailand Public Company Profile (Get Rating)
