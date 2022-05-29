Akash Network Price Reaches $0.41 on Top Exchanges (AKT)

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. One Akash Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00001424 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Akash Network has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. Akash Network has a market capitalization of $46.97 million and $508,096.00 worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 131.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,410.86 or 0.08321470 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003448 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $146.11 or 0.00504333 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00033097 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00008725 BTC.

Akash Network Coin Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. Akash Network’s official website is akash.network . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Akash Network Coin Trading

