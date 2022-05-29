Akroma Market Capitalization Reaches $11,238.80 (AKA)

Akroma (AKA) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. During the last seven days, Akroma has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. Akroma has a total market capitalization of $11,238.80 and approximately $14.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akroma coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Akroma

Akroma (CRYPTO:AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma . Akroma’s official website is akroma.io . Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Buying and Selling Akroma

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

