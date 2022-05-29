Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Stock Position Lessened by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. decreased its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,802,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $302,290,000 after purchasing an additional 150,097 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 16.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,504,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,575,000 after purchasing an additional 350,865 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,290,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,310,000 after purchasing an additional 503,198 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,914,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,735,000 after purchasing an additional 30,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,751,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,234,000 after buying an additional 118,254 shares during the period. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $48.43 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.39 and a 12 month high of $70.90. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.09.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.51) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen upped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.13.

About Alaska Air Group (Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.