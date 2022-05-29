Alfa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Alfa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,146,100 shares, an increase of 141.0% from the April 30th total of 2,135,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,573.1 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut Alfa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

ALFFF stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. Alfa has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.73.

Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petrochemicals and synthetic fibers, refrigerated foods, telecommunications, and natural gas and hydrocarbons businesses. It operates in five segments: Alpek, Sigma, Axtel, Newpek, and Others. The company manufactures petrochemical and synthetic fiber products, including purified terephtalic acid, polyethylene terephtalate, fibers, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, and caprolactam.

