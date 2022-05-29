Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 451,292 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 353.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 578,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 451,292 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.41% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $299,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,021,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 419.0% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 318,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,933,000 after purchasing an additional 257,307 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 28.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 518,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,245,000 after purchasing an additional 114,871 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,081,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $520,043,000 after purchasing an additional 102,335 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 203,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,079,000 after purchasing an additional 87,105 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $463.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $467.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $486.08. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $424.27 and a 1 year high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

