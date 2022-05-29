Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,365,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,291 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $330,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 125.9% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 6,023 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,520,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,811,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,510 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $1,204,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 641,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,974,000 after purchasing an additional 55,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on MS. Oppenheimer raised Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 target price on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.06.

MS opened at $86.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $151.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.42. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $76.75 and a 52 week high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.62%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.