Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,990,777 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 131,736 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 3.94% of IDACORP worth $225,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IDA. Creative Planning raised its stake in IDACORP by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,597 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in IDACORP by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,417 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in IDACORP by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,152 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in IDACORP by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,661 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IDACORP by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 819,455 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,715,000 after buying an additional 38,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded IDACORP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on IDACORP in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of IDACORP in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.67.

IDA stock opened at $109.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.56. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.26 and a 1-year high of $118.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.19.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. IDACORP had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $344.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. IDACORP’s payout ratio is presently 61.60%.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

