Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,780,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,768 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.38% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $247,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 386.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $140.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.11 and a 1-year high of $150.32.

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.06%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on J shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.86.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

