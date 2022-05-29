Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $237.54 Million Stock Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,614,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 451,869 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $237,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 445,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,392,000 after buying an additional 11,171 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,750,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,595,000 after buying an additional 917,896 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,158,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,818,000 after buying an additional 456,371 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 573,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,799,000 after buying an additional 119,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 10,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

DOC stock opened at $18.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 51.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.67 and its 200-day moving average is $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $19.59.

Physicians Realty Trust ( NYSE:DOC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.22). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $130.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 255.56%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DOC shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

