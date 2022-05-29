Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $314.22 Million Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,725,053 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 523,826 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.73% of eBay worth $314,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,768,219 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $184,087,000 after buying an additional 33,168 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in eBay by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,837,932 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $337,059,000 after acquiring an additional 184,797 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in eBay by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 237,344 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $15,783,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in eBay by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,171 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 9,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,080,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EBAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $91.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $48.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.85. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.28 and a 12-month high of $81.19. The firm has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of 2.86, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.14). eBay had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 113.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.16%.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $2,696,527.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $358,660.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,259.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

