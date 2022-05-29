Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,255,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 35,588 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 2.24% of Five Below worth $259,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Five Below by 71.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Five Below in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Five Below stock opened at $138.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.31. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.83 and a fifty-two week high of $237.86.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $996.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Five Below from $276.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com cut Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group raised Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.72.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

