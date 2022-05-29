Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 153,453 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,113,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 153,453 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $268,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,446 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Loop Capital lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.65.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $119.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.34, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.16. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.47 and a 1-year high of $169.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.73.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.21. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.20%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $4,287,123.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

