Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Acquires 82,516 Shares of Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) by 174.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,516 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Bright Health Group were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bright Health Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Bright Health Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 59,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Bright Health Group by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 33,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Bright Health Group during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Bright Health Group from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Bright Health Group from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bright Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bright Health Group from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bright Health Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.32.

In other Bright Health Group news, Director Manuel Kadre acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.09 per share, for a total transaction of $209,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BHG opened at $1.81 on Friday. Bright Health Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $17.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.81.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.08). Bright Health Group had a negative net margin of 27.15% and a negative return on equity of 87.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 109.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

