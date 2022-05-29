Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Boosts Stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FHN shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Hovde Group lowered shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Horizon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

In related news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 39,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $907,816.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,062,491.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $23.10 on Friday. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $24.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.84. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.14.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

