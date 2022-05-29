Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,509 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 27.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Gates Industrial by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Gates Industrial by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Khrom Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gates Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GTES. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gates Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.13.

NYSE GTES opened at $13.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.41 and its 200 day moving average is $14.99. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a fifty-two week low of $11.57 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $893.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.69 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gates Industrial news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 13,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $208,175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

