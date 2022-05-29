Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Has $462,000 Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 412 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $110.65 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.95 and a 52 week high of $137.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.32 and its 200 day moving average is $113.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.85.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.28. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.43%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.60.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

