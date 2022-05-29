Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Invests $411,000 in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,575,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,733,000 after acquiring an additional 432,685 shares during the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,969,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,775,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,529,000 after purchasing an additional 353,227 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,934,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.8% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,020,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,152,000 after buying an additional 269,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.30.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $125.78 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.85 and a 1 year high of $195.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.80. The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.77.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.25. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $845.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total transaction of $21,124,992.72. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 437,067 shares in the company, valued at $60,594,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

