Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Lowers Position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APPS. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,807,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $171,203,000 after buying an additional 41,504 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 123,083 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,507,000 after acquiring an additional 57,564 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,533 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,856,000 after purchasing an additional 42,228 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, Nishkama Capital LLC grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 441.3% in the fourth quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC now owns 84,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 68,499 shares during the period. 63.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.66 per share, for a total transaction of $474,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling purchased 1,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.79 per share, for a total transaction of $36,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on APPS shares. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.20.

Digital Turbine stock opened at $26.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.96, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.43 and a 52-week high of $93.98.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

