Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Otis Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.56.

NYSE OTIS opened at $76.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.64. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $71.07 and a 52 week high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

