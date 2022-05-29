Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Sells 15,866 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 63.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,866 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 32,680 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,209,000 after buying an additional 55,145 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 7,941 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $92,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $2,002,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,822,037.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FITB shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.89.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $39.11 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $50.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.52.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 31.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.38%.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

