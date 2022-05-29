Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Takes Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,944 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,103,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,380,057,000 after purchasing an additional 274,795 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 127,156 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,004,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,159,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $424,714,000 after buying an additional 668,099 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,053 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 41,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,219,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $180,999.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.27.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $129.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.82 and its 200-day moving average is $160.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.65 and a 12 month high of $224.55. The firm has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.34.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 38.83%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

