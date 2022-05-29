Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Major Shareholder Milton C. Ault III Buys 16,100 Shares

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Rating) major shareholder Milton C. Ault III purchased 16,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $14,329.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,836,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,754,633.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Alzamend Neuro stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.49. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $33.55.

Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that Alzamend Neuro, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALZN. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Alzamend Neuro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. 0.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alzamend Neuro (Get Rating)

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. Its pipeline includes AL001, an ionic cocrystal technology delivering a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and AL002, a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's.

