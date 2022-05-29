AMATEN (AMA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $228.00

AMATEN (AMA) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 29th. AMATEN has a total market capitalization of $166,817.70 and $228.00 worth of AMATEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AMATEN has traded down 33.9% against the US dollar. One AMATEN coin can currently be bought for $0.0220 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About AMATEN

AMATEN (CRYPTO:AMA) is a coin. AMATEN’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,571,323 coins. The official website for AMATEN is www.amaten.com . AMATEN’s official Twitter account is @AmatenOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Amaten is building a decentralized gift card ecosystem on its own blockchain network running on Aelf as one of the first side chains. This blockchain solution is designed to be secure and fraud-proof, capable of processing tens of thousands of transactions per second, integrate seamlessly with existing merchant infrastructure, and will precipitate a whole new superior user experience. “

