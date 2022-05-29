Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Receives $97.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.43.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AEE shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Ameren from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 27,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $2,330,067.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.44, for a total transaction of $94,345.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,379.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,299 shares of company stock worth $6,557,116 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 0.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 548,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,418,000 after buying an additional 4,816 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 10.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ameren during the 1st quarter valued at $3,282,000. Coann Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 16.7% during the first quarter. Coann Capital LLC now owns 118,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,112,000 after purchasing an additional 17,001 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ameren by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $96.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.34. Ameren has a 52-week low of $79.35 and a 52-week high of $99.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.11 and a 200-day moving average of $89.28.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ameren will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.51%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

