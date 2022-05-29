Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Receives $97.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.43.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AEE shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Ameren from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock.
In other news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 27,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $2,330,067.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.44, for a total transaction of $94,345.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,379.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,299 shares of company stock worth $6,557,116 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Ameren stock opened at $96.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.34. Ameren has a 52-week low of $79.35 and a 52-week high of $99.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.11 and a 200-day moving average of $89.28.
Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ameren will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.51%.
Ameren Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.
