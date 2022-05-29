American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th.

HOT.UN stock opened at C$3.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.93 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.00. The firm has a market cap of C$300.81 million and a PE ratio of -37.09. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 1-year low of C$3.40 and a 1-year high of C$4.84.

Get American Hotel Income Properties REIT alerts:

HOT.UN has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares cut their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.75 to C$4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.69.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.