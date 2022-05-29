ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.19

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.19 and traded as low as $4.12. ANA shares last traded at $4.17, with a volume of 4,990 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average of $4.19.

ANA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ALNPY)

ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, and Trade and Retail. The Air Transportation segment offers domestic and international passenger, cargo and mail, and other transportation services.

