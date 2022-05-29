Analysts Anticipate Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $294.54 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) will report $294.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $294.00 million to $295.08 million. Heidrick & Struggles International posted sales of $259.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Heidrick & Struggles International.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.09). Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 25.83%. The company had revenue of $283.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HSII shares. Barrington Research increased their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.67.

In other news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $36,174.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,267.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Krishnan Rajagopalan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total transaction of $204,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,777 shares of company stock worth $391,527 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSII. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 184.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 277,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,387,000 after buying an additional 179,930 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 188.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 270,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,849,000 after buying an additional 177,114 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 143.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 264,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,475,000 after buying an additional 155,758 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 380.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 187,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,190,000 after buying an additional 148,285 shares during the period. Finally, Applied Fundamental Research LLC lifted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 22.1% in the first quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC now owns 575,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,781,000 after buying an additional 104,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HSII traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.53. 87,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,633. Heidrick & Struggles International has a twelve month low of $30.44 and a twelve month high of $50.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.25 and its 200-day moving average is $40.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.00%.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

