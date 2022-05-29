Analysts Anticipate Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) to Post $2.03 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.05. Honeywell International posted earnings per share of $2.02 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full-year earnings of $8.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.60 to $8.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $10.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Honeywell International.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.14.

Shares of HON stock traded up $3.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $196.35. 2,246,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,025,001. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $174.42 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $133.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 19,911 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 10,278 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,280 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Honeywell International (HON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.