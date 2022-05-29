Analysts Anticipate Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $402.35 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) will announce $402.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ingevity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $398.40 million to $406.30 million. Ingevity posted sales of $358.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingevity will report full year sales of $1.59 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ingevity.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.58. Ingevity had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $382.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NGVT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Ingevity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingevity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 521.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NGVT traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.25. 551,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,955. Ingevity has a twelve month low of $56.31 and a twelve month high of $88.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.12.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

