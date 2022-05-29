Analysts Anticipate Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) to Announce $4.74 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) to report $4.74 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Lennox International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.39. Lennox International reported earnings per share of $4.57 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full year earnings of $14.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.75 to $14.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $15.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.00 to $16.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lennox International.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.60 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 153.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on LII. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Lennox International from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Lennox International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $295.00 to $225.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennox International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.10.

Lennox International stock opened at $211.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.11. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $198.71 and a 12-month high of $354.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 29.49%.

In other Lennox International news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 9,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.86, for a total value of $2,499,860.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.12, for a total transaction of $536,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,546 shares of company stock worth $3,824,292. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LII. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 464,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,328,000 after acquiring an additional 7,755 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 8.5% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 52.1% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 281,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,955,000 after purchasing an additional 96,641 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 12.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 68.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

