Analysts Anticipate Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $135.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) will post sales of $135.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $135.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $134.80 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge will report full year sales of $499.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $498.80 million to $500.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $615.27 million, with estimates ranging from $609.10 million to $619.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lulu’s Fashion Lounge.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $96.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.10 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $33.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.48.

Shares of LVLU traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.75. The stock had a trading volume of 350,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,248. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $18.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.41 and a 200 day moving average of $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LVLU. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 51.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. It offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. The company sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; earned media; and paid media that consists of paid advertisement on search engines, such as Google and Bing, as well as social media platforms comprising Facebook and Instagram.

