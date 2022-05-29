Analysts Anticipate Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Motus GI’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.12). Motus GI also reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.35). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.27). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Motus GI.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.14 million. Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 152.78% and a negative net margin of 5,331.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MOTS. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Motus GI from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Motus GI in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 41.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Motus GI by 20.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 20,110 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Motus GI by 13.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Motus GI by 276.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 34,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Motus GI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOTS stock opened at $0.28 on Friday. Motus GI has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $15.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.40.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared gastrointestinal tract during the colonoscopy and facilitates upper gastrointestinal endoscopy procedure. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

