Analysts Anticipate PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.70 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $15.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PHX Minerals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.40 million. PHX Minerals reported sales of $5.94 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 164.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PHX Minerals will report full-year sales of $62.00 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $69.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PHX Minerals.

PHX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut PHX Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PHX Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PHX Minerals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in PHX Minerals by 150.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PHX Minerals during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in PHX Minerals during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in PHX Minerals during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in PHX Minerals by 137.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,479 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 16,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PHX traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.51. 209,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,057. PHX Minerals has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $4.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This is a boost from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is -72.73%.

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2021, the company owned perpetual ownership of 251,600 net mineral acres; leased 18,298 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,457 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 277 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

