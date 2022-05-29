Analysts Anticipate Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.04 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) will announce sales of $3.04 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sempra’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.95 billion and the highest is $3.10 billion. Sempra posted sales of $2.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sempra will report full year sales of $13.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.07 billion to $13.90 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $14.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.98 billion to $14.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sempra.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.05. Sempra had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. Sempra’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

SRE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.67.

NYSE SRE traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $166.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,427,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,561. Sempra has a twelve month low of $119.56 and a twelve month high of $173.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.57, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.83 and a 200 day moving average of $145.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is 144.48%.

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $369,647.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $4,996,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra by 1,763.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra by 54.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management lifted its holdings in Sempra by 70.8% during the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

