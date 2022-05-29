Analysts Anticipate The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Will Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Kraft Heinz’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.71. Kraft Heinz reported earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will report full year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.78. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kraft Heinz.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KHC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group cut Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.38.

Kraft Heinz stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.83. 13,896,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,407,534. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.08. Kraft Heinz has a 12-month low of $32.78 and a 12-month high of $44.87. The firm has a market cap of $46.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.62%.

In other news, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $11,510,940.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,433 shares in the company, valued at $84,018,333.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,147,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 3,133.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,924,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834,444 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,946,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,910 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 531.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,045,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,500 shares during the period. 63.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kraft Heinz (KHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.