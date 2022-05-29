Analysts Anticipate Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Trupanion’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Trupanion posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full-year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.53). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Trupanion.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trupanion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Trupanion from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Trupanion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.60.

In other Trupanion news, COO Tricia Plouf sold 3,500 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $297,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $324,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,758 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,675. 6.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUP opened at $68.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.17. Trupanion has a 1 year low of $54.68 and a 1 year high of $158.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -87.29 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

About Trupanion (Get Rating)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trupanion (TRUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.