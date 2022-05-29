Analysts Anticipate UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $345.13 Million

Wall Street analysts expect UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) to announce sales of $345.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $350.00 million and the lowest is $342.40 million. UMB Financial posted sales of $339.29 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full-year sales of $1.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow UMB Financial.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $340.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.57 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 26.95%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS.

UMBF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,554 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.64, for a total value of $159,502.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in UMB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in UMB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in UMB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in UMB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.41. 434,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,011. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. UMB Financial has a 52-week low of $84.21 and a 52-week high of $112.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

